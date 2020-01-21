Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care Now Welcoming Residents

Watercrest Naples is a signature Watercrest product, offering 96 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The exceptional architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces in a peaceful setting. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"It is with much anticipation we celebrate the opening of this truly spectacular community," said Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are grateful for outstanding partnerships with United Properties and Walker and Company in bringing this project to fruition and providing the seniors of Naples with an exceptional senior living community."

Ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive, Watercrest Naples is just minutes from sandy white beaches, and casually elegant shopping, dining and cultural venues. The city offers nature lovers and sports enthusiasts unlimited opportunities to enjoy their favorite pastimes, while the grand architecture, friendly people, and pleasant year-round climate make Naples an extraordinary place to call home. For community information, contact Dawn Osterweil, Executive Director at 239-734-5639.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative and artfully designed Market Street Memory Care Residences offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"Watercrest Naples is an incredible new community with resort-style amenities and activities that will help seniors experience the joy of living," said Ray Oborn, President, Cherrywood Pointe Investment. "We're proud to partner with Watercrest Senior Living to create a community that is unparalleled in the area."

Watercrest Naples is one of two senior living development projects partnered between United Properties and Watercrest Senior Living Group. Their second project, Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living, is currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2020.

Founded in 1916 and based in Minneapolis, United Properties has developed nearly 200 projects totaling more than 20 million square feet and nearly $1 billion over the last 30 years. Since 2004, United Properties has developed 15 senior housing communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver markets, with seven more under development. For information on United Properties, visit http://www.uproperties.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group