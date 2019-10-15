Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care Prepares to Welcome Residents

Ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive, Watercrest Naples is a signature Watercrest product, offering 96 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The exceptional architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces in an idyllic setting. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"We are so appreciative of the outstanding support and enthusiasm the Naples community has shown for the development of Watercrest Naples," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We join our partners, United Properties, in thanking everyone who contributed to this spectacular project as we prepare to welcome our founding residents in the coming weeks."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, while their innovative memory care programming offers unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Naples is just minutes from sandy white beaches, and casually elegant shopping, dining and cultural venues. The city offers nature lovers and sports enthusiasts unlimited opportunities to enjoy their favorite pastimes, while the grand architecture, friendly people, and pleasant year-round climate make Naples an extraordinary place to call home. For community information, contact Dawn Osterweil, Executive Director at 239-734-5639.

Watercrest Naples is one of two senior living development projects partnered between United Properties and Watercrest Senior Living Group. Their second project, Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living, is currently under construction by Walker and Company and scheduled to open in 2020.

Based in Minneapolis, United Properties has developed nearly 200 projects totaling more than 20 million square feet and nearly $1 billion over the last 30 years, including 17 senior housing communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver and Naples markets, with five more under development. For information, visit www.uproperties.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group

