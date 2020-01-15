Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care Now Welcoming Residents

Watercrest Newnan is a 92,000 square-foot, signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The innovative design of Watercrest Newnan includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"We are thankful for our partnership with Waypoint Residential and for the tremendous support of the Newnan community in the development of this exceptional senior living residence," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are thrilled to welcome residents to their new home as we dedicate ourselves to the enrichment of our seniors, associates and community partners."

Watercrest Newnan is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. For more information, contact Amy West, Community Relations Director at 770-637-2207.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Newnan is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Waypoint Residential. Their second project, Watercrest Fort Mill is currently under construction in Fort Mill, SC and scheduled to welcome residents in Spring 2020.

Waypoint Residential, LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing. Waypoint acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student and senior housing properties throughout the United States. Visit www.waypointresidential.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

