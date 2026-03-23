Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens Honored as Recipient of the Reputation 800 Award

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care proudly celebrates their recognition as a winner of the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management. Reputation is honoring businesses that set the gold standard in customer satisfaction and brand trust.

Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens has been awarded the prestigious Reputation 800 Award for setting the gold standard in customer satisfaction and brand trust.

"The 800 Award is a testament to our Watercrest Principles of Service including acting as trusted advisors and committing to excellence in everything that we do," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Earning this distinction showcases the success of our team at Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens in providing the highest level of customer interaction, feedback and positive growth."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, recency, response rate, engagement, listings accuracy, search impressions, and overall brand health. The score also demonstrates consistent excellence with a strong online presence – strengthening the trust signals that increasingly influence how businesses are found and evaluated in AI-driven search experiences. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens is ideally located at 13465 Pasteur Blvd, a remarkable destination nestled between Jupiter and West Palm Beach. The luxury senior living community offers a coastal living design complete with lakeside setting, pool, verandas, fountain, and inviting outdoor living spaces. Resort style amenities include Watercrest's Spa W, multiple dining venues, theater, game room and billiards lounge, fitness gym, putting green, fireplace, and upscale gathering areas. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 561-956-3822 or visit watercrestseniorliving.com/palm-beach-gardens.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group