Watercrest Recognizes Construction Teams at the Celebratory Topping Out of Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community

The term 'Topping Out' in the construction industry refers to the completion of the roof during buildout, signifying that the structure has reached its maximum height. At Watercrest Senior Living Group , the 'Topping Out' is a momentous occasion and opportunity to thank the construction team and celebrate the talents of each person involved in the building of a Watercrest community.

With a catered lunch by Mouthole Barbecue and lively games of basketball, the event recognized the skilled individuals of Walker and Company, D2 Architecture, MBV Engineering, McLeod Land Services, Advanced Drywall, Tampa Bay's Finest Painting, JR Hobbs, Tier Electric, ThyssenKrupp Elevators, AFI Exteriors, South Florida Fire Protection, PetersenDean Roofing, Premier Roofing, CQ Insulation, Kesco Flooring, All Glass, Far Out Solutions, Advanced Masonry, JA Corson, and Craft Works.

"Watercrest topping out events are traditional in placing the last structural member in place, however, it's very unconventional to see a food-truck or three-point shooting competition in the middle of an unfinished building," says Jeremy Cairns, Vice President of Construction Management for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Watercrest turns a standard construction event into a unique opportunity to boost morale and show appreciation to the men and women who turn our dreams into a reality."

Ideally located at 4141 Desoto Road, Watercrest Sarasota will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 72 independent living, 96 assisted living and 30 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest and United Properties are also partnered in the development of Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care, opening December 2019.

United Properties has developed nearly 200 projects totaling more than 20 million square feet and nearly $1 billion over the last 30 years, including 17 senior housing communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver and Naples markets, with five more under development. Visit www.uproperties.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

