Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care Joyfully Rings in the New Year

Watercrest Senior Living Group

Jan 13, 2025, 09:40 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The residents and associates of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated the start of 2025 with fun and laughter during their New Year's celebration.

Residents gathered with family and friends in a festive atmosphere to enjoy music, creative games, party favors, and delicious appetizers. Guests tried their hand at table-pong and party-blower cotton ball blast while friends cheered on with belly laughs and applause.  The celebration of the new year culminated with the clinking of glasses and cheers to a healthy and happy year ahead.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and tastes from sparkling party hats to bubbling champagne is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care.  The architecture and design boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge.  The coveted Spa W offers world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley, Virginia. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

