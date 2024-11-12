Watercrest Richmond Celebrates Fall Traditions: A Signature Element of Live Exhilarated Programming

The sights, sounds, and smells of fall filled the air, engaging residents, associates and guests in a multisensory experience that enlivened the senses. From sweet little witches to Spiderman and Scooby-Doo, children and adults of all ages donned their Halloween costumes for a festive trunk-or-treat sweetened with warm apple cider and steamy hot cocoa. The Watercrest team partnered in a fabulous rendition of The Addams Family as part of the widespread Watercrest Halloween Costume Contest.

Family and friends also gathered at the Harvest Festival to enjoy the culinary delights of hearty Brunswick stew, fresh cornbread, and mulled wine, engaging in lively conversations while the Stone River Band filled the air with toe-tapping tunes. Residents created beautiful flower arrangements, a special take-away to brighten their spaces with the colors of fall.

The team at Watercrest Richmond recognizes the importance of honoring traditions such as fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations and visits to the pumpkin patch as part of their signature Live Exhilarated™ programming. Watercrest Senior Living offers diverse and enriching programs whose benefits greatly exceed the traditional activities typically found in senior living communities. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous. These facets focus on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

"Celebrating traditional occasions instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members and is an essential element to our multi-sensory programming," says Sheena Jeffries, Director of Resident Experience for Watercrest Senior Living.

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The coveted Spa W offers world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley, Virginia. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

