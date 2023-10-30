Watercrest Richmond Celebrates Momentous Achievements and Milestones

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17th, residents, family and associates of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care gathered for a day full of celebration. The day not only marked the 6-month anniversary of the grand opening of Watercrest Richmond, but also several momentous occasions for residents of the new community.

On the six month anniversary of their grand opening, the associates and residents of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care welcomed their 100th new resident and celebrated the milestone birthdays of two current residents with family and friends!

The newly constructed Watercrest Richmond opened their doors on April 17th of this year, and on the six month anniversary of that date, the community also welcomed Mr. Chuck S., their 100th resident! Watercrest Richmond opened in April with a lengthy and rapidly growing reservation list, as the Richmond community had exuberantly awaited the completion of the new luxury senior living community.

The festivities also included two significant milestones as the eldest male resident, Mr. Dick R., celebrated his 98th birthday and the lovely Mrs. Doris G. reached the magnificent century of life at 100 years young! Family, friends and associates enjoyed birthday cake, singing and dancing to the tunes of the talented musician, Mary Stella.

Honoring special occasions instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members and is an essential element of multi-sensory programming at Watercrest Senior Living. Watercrest takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for their Live Exhilarated™ program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The coveted Spa W offers world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley, Virginia. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

