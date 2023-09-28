Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Celebrates 100% Resident Occupancy

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates the outstanding achievement of reaching 100% resident occupancy in their award-winning senior living community in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach opened in 2021 as a senior living development project partnered by Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates achieving 100% resident occupancy in their luxury senior living community located in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Within the past year, Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach has received numerous awards of distinction, including the prestigious recognition by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-24 Best Assisted Living Community and a 2023-24 Best Memory Care Community in the Best Senior Living Communities Report. Additionally, the community was recently named a winner in the 2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Communities by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards.

"Our team of associates at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach has demonstrated excellence in servant leadership, dedication, and pride in their community," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Reaching 100% occupancy is a testament to their teamwork and ability to serve each and every resident, family member and associate with joy, compassion, and respect."

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. The unique architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, children's play space, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's Market Street Residence showcases an innovatively designed 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Our Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach community is not only a spectacularly beautiful residence with outstanding amenities, but also an inviting and engaging community where our residents, families and associates care for each other as a family," says Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach. "We are thrilled to celebrate the success of filling our community thanks to the support and efforts from our exceptional Watercrest team."

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group