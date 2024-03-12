Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Honored with Prestigious Reputation 800 Award

"It is a great distinction for Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach to be recognized with the esteemed Reputation 800 Award, says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "The 800 Award is a testament to our Watercrest vision to stand as a beacon of quality senior living where servant leaders collaborate to honor our elders. This success is realized as our associates continuously strive for excellence through customer interaction, feedback and positive growth."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, spread, recency, response, and length, along with brand reach and health, social engagement, business listing accuracy and search impressions. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a multi-award winning senior living community, including recognition by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-24 Best Assisted Living Community and a 2023-24 Best Memory Care Community in the Best Senior Living Communities Report. The community recently celebrated the benchmark of hitting 100% resident occupancy amongst its many distinctions.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The community's unique architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, children's play space, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's Market Street Residence showcases an innovatively designed 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group