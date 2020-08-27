Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Welcomes Loresa Smith as Executive Director

Smith has served in the healthcare industry for over 14 years, with five years of specialized sales and marketing experience. She is driven to ensure her residents achieve the best quality of life, with the belief that each single act of care has a domino effect on the overall well-being and joy of a senior.

"Loresa is solution-minded and goal-focused, facing each challenge with an optimistic attitude and a drive to achieve," says Whitney Lane, Senior Vice President of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "She leads by example, mentoring her team with enthusiasm, dedication and a calling to serve. We are thrilled to have her on our Watercrest team, leading the opening of our spectacular community at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach."

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach will be a signature Watercrest product that will offer 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care once complete. The architecture and design plans boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"At Watercrest, we have the opportunity and privilege to change the lives of our residents, associates and families," says Loresa Smith, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach. "I look forward to welcoming seniors to our beautiful community and creating a culture where residents can have a meaningful life, full of love, happiness, and the discovery of great possibility."

Ideally located at 205 West Hewett Road, Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is nestled amongst charming and idyllic towns brimming with Southern hospitality and a unique spirit. The 26-mile stretch of white-sand beach along the Emerald Coast draws visitors and residents alike to its calm, turquoise waters. The innovative neighborhood design and temperate climate offer year-round events alongside flourishing entertainment, dining and cultural attractions.

With multiple developments across the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, are poised to open multiple senior living communities in the next few years. This is the first senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and The St. Joe Company.

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida, which the Company predominantly use, or intend to use, for or in connection with, various residential real estate developments, hospitality operations, commercial developments and leasing operations and forestry operations. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. More information on the Company's current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

