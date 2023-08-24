Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Awarded Florida's Top 25 Best Assisted Living Communities in 2023

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care proudly announces their recognition as a winner in the 2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Communities by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards.

This is the third award of distinction this year for Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach, as they were prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-24 Best Assisted Living Community and a 2023-24 Best Memory Care Community in the Best Senior Living Communities Report.

"We are honored and overjoyed to be repeatedly recognized as one of the premier senior living communities in our nation and in the highly competitive Florida market," says Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

Innovators of Senior Living (IOSL) is a resource dedicated to helping people find the best senior living communities for themselves and their loved ones. It is created by ExaCare, a media platform committed to becoming a thought leader and convener of discourse in the assisted living industry. The magazine features intentional and curated content to improve the well-being of assisted living residents and staff across the US. The 2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Communities also includes another Watercrest Senior Living Community: Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care in The Villages of Central Florida.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

