Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Celebrates Fall Traditions: A Signature Element of Live Exhilarated Programming

The sights, sounds, and smells of fall filled the air at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach, engaging residents, associates and guests in a multisensory experience to enliven the senses. Family and friends gathered at the popular Sunday brunch to enjoy the culinary delights of savory pot roast, homemade pumpkin spice cakes, and steamy caramel apple cider in a warm and festive atmosphere.

The Harvest Festival drew a large crowd thanks to the fantastic vendors from the Freeport Farmers Market and treats provided by the Watercrest culinary team and community partners Gentiva Hospice, Action Therapy, Amedisys Home Health, and Vitas Hospice. Residents and guests enjoyed an afternoon of sweet treats along with laugher, live music and dancing.

The team at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach recognizes the importance of honoring traditions such as fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations and visits to the pumpkin patch as part of their signature Live Exhilarated™ programming. Watercrest Senior Living offers diverse and enriching programs whose benefits greatly exceed the traditional activities typically found in senior living communities. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous. These facets focus on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

"As part of our Watercrest culture, we embrace the opportunities to engage with our residents through unique events that spark fond memories and traditions; experiencing joy and personal connection is an essential element of our signature programming," says Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a multi-award winning senior living community, including the prestigious recognition by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-24 Best Assisted Living Community and a 2023-24 Best Memory Care Community in the Best Senior Living Communities Report. The community also celebrated the benchmark of hitting 100% resident occupancy amongst its many distinctions.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The community's unique architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, children's play space, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's Market Street Residence showcases an innovatively designed 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group