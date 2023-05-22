Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Hosts a Lavish Mother's Day Experience

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The elegant dining room of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach overflowed this weekend as residents, family and staff joyfully gathered to celebrate Mother's Day with the special women in their lives.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted a lavish Mother's Day Brunch complete with live entertainment, stunning decor, and a mouth-watering culinary spread for over 175 guests last weekend.

Over 175 guests were treated to a mouth-watering culinary spread thoughtfully prepared by Executive Chef Will and his talented team. Plates were piled high with roasted Cornish hens glistening with blood orange glaze, savory new potatoes and asparagus, and traditional brunch favorites such as quiche, bacon, eggs, ham, home fries, fresh fruits, pastries and colorful parfaits. Not to be outdone by breakfast, the gorgeous display of desserts boasted individual ice box key lime pies, scrumptious berry cheesecake and freshly baked cookies. Mimosa glasses clinked as guests gathered for family photos filled with laughter and warm embraces honoring their mothers, grandmothers, aunts and beloved motherly figures.

"This Sunday Brunch was our best one yet," exclaims Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach. "Our residents and family members raved over the spectacular décor, live pianist, and exceptional spread of foods. It is such an honor to deliver top-notch experiences that exemplify why Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is an award-winning senior living community."

Watercrest Senior Living recognizes the importance of honoring traditions associated with holidays and special events. When sharing a classic dish, a familiar tune, or festive décor, residents are connecting cherished memories to their daily activities. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy and purpose amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is an award-winning senior living community prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-24 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for both Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

