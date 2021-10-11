Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Sponsors Charity Golf Classic Raising $170,000 for the Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation

As master sponsor of the acclaimed fundraising event, Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach associates and friends joined more than thirty golf teams and spectators at the shotgun scramble at Burnt Pine Golf Club. The charity event included live entertainment by The Backsliders, a signed yellow-shaft driver donated by Bubba Watson, and a live auction prize for four to travel and play in the inaugural Play Yellow Invitational at PGA Spa and Resort.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach supports the Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital and their philanthropic foundation improving health care and social services for the sick and poor of all ages. Since 2002, the tournament has raised more than $3 million for various expansion efforts, including the Olson Women's Diagnostic Center, the Family Birth Place, the Judy & Steve Turner Heart and Vascular Center, Cancer Center, the Emergency Department, and the Comprehensive Spine Program. This year's event proceeds will assist Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in purchasing the most advanced CT scanner on the market.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The luxury senior living community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others while staying committed to doing their part to positively influence the fulfillment of needs in their hometowns. Watercrest fondly calls this company-wide effort "Common Unity" initiatives.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For information, contact the community at 850-660-7130.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

