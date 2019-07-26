Watercrest Senior Living Awarded Management of Inspired Living of Palm Bay: Launches Rebranding as Palm Bay Memory Care

"We are thrilled to welcome the associates who have passionately served the residents of this community for many years," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "It is inspiring to bring teams together, cultivating new relationships and growth to serve the seniors of Palm Bay with the highest levels of care."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Senior Living Group is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

"My years spent in senior living have shown me that many come to this industry accidentally, but once you experience it, you never want to leave" says Michele Lyon, Executive Director of Palm Bay Memory Care. "These are my people: the stories they tell, the lives they have lived and the knowledge they share is priceless. I'm overjoyed to continue serving our seniors with excellence here at Palm Bay Memory Care."

Palm Bay Memory Care is ideally located at 350 Malabar Road SW in Palm Bay, Fl. The all-memory care residence features 72 apartments with gracious accommodations and upscale amenities. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. To schedule a tour, contact Michele Lyon at 321-574-6290.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. With multiple senior living projects in development across the southeast, Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.palmbaymemorycare.com for more information.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

