Watercrest Senior Living Awarded New Management: Launches Rebranding as Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens

Watercrest's senior leadership team welcomed and engaged the associates, families and residents as they implemented Watercrest's innovative care, training and service programs in conjunction with the launch of Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens.

"We are thrilled to welcome the associates who have passionately served the residents of this community for many years," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "It is inspiring to bring teams together, cultivating new relationships and growth to serve the seniors of Palm Beach Gardens with the highest levels of care."

Founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, Watercrest Senior Living Group is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens is ideally located at 13465 Pasteur Blvd in Palm Beach Gardens, a remarkable destination nestled between Jupiter and West Palm Beach. The luxury senior living community offers a coastal living design complete with lakeside setting, pool, verandas, fountain, and inviting outdoor living spaces. Resort style amenities include Watercrest's Spa W, multiple dining venues, theater, game room and billiards lounge, fitness gym, putting green, fireplace, and upscale gathering areas. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 561-956-3822 or visit watercrestseniorliving.com/palm-beach-gardens.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group