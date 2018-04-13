Watercrest Senior Living Celebrates Time Honored Traditions with Residents of Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care

Residents of the 128-unit luxury senior living community enjoyed dyeing Easter eggs, creating fresh floral arrangements, and competing in the jelly bean contest. Chef Jerri served a traditional Easter meal complete with culinary delights, and dozens of residents and family members enjoyed an Easter egg hunt throughout the community. Topping off the festivities, residents delighted in visiting with two special guests, Foo Foo and Thumper, an endearing pair of brother and sister rabbits rescued from the Key West ASPCA by Executive Director, Mindy Martin.

"As part of our Watercrest Platinum Standards, it is our driving ambition to create an engaging and lively environment where our residents love to stay and our staff loves to work," says Mindy Martin, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West. "Holiday celebrations involve time-honored traditions which connect us to our fondest memories of family, friends and a life well-lived. Celebrating these moments is a part of our Watercrest culture."

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a signature Watercrest product providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with exceptional amenities, diverse culinary experiences, innovative training and world-class care. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Residents of Watercrest St. Lucie West enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining waterfront, bistro-style or in the chef's private dining room.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options in the rapidly expanding city of Port St. Lucie, Florida. To schedule a tour, contact Diann McDonough, Community Relations Director at 772-877-2596 or visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com/st.-lucie-west.html

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and extraordinary care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Their comprehensive memory care program is specifically designed to engage the senses, expand the mind, and enhance the emotions of residents. All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Specialists and programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, including Personal Life Silhouettes, multi-sensory enhancements, Memories in the Making, and Music and Memory programs.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com

