Watercrest Senior Living Director Diann McDonough Takes Time from Serving Seniors to Honor Veterans as a Southeast Honor Flight Guardian

29 May, 2023, 16:00 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diann McDonough not only has a heart for serving seniors, but a special passion for honoring the service men and women of our country. As Senior Community Relations Director for Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care, Diann has spent the last six years growing personal relationships with the residents she joyfully interacts with on a daily basis.  She is a well-respected and admired member of the Watercrest organization, having loyally served Watercrest St. Lucie West since the building was under construction in 2017.

Watercrest St. Lucie West Senior Community Relations Director Diann McDonough (pictured inset) serves as a Guardian to Veteran Sergeant Joe Carroll on the 46th Mission of the Southeast Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
What many may not know about Diann is that she served in the Army Reserves and proudly supports her family members currently serving our nation.  Her patriotism led her to volunteer last month as a Guardian for the 2023 Southeast Honor Flight where she had the great honor of partnering with local veteran, Sergeant Joe Carroll.  Sgt. Carroll served in the US Army 1st Infantry Division, 101st Airbourne Division, during the Vietnam War.  Coincidentally, Sgt. Carroll is also the President of the Veteran's Club at the Cascades in St Lucie West, a neighboring community to Watercrest St. Lucie West.

On April 15th, 2023 the 46th Mission of the Southeast Honor Flight departed Palm Beach for Washington, DC carrying 78 United States Veterans from World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War; alongside their Guardians.  The momentous trip to Washington, D.C. included visits to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington Cemetery, Air Force Memorial, World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.  At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Sgt. Carroll took the time to locate and photograph the names of two of his friends and fellow soldiers.

Upon their return to Palm Beach, a crowd of 2,000 people greeted the Honor Flight veterans, giving them the homecoming celebration that many veterans never received during their return from military service. This homecoming celebration has been a special event for Watercrest St. Lucie West Senior Executive Director, Bobi Kruemberg who has attended for several years to honor the returning veterans.  This Memorial Day Weekend will also be Bobi's first time serving as an Honor Flight guardian, as her friends and supporters helped to raise $1,600 to sponsor the flights of four veterans!

"It was truly an honor serving as a Guardian and travel companion for the Southeast Honor Flight and having the opportunity to give back to veterans like Sgt. Joe Carroll," says Diann McDonough, Senior Community Relations Director for Watercrest St. Lucie West. "On our flight home, Joe told me, 'You have a friend in me for life,' and that feeling is mutual, this experience gave me so much more than I could ever return."

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a signature Watercrest product offering 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service, world-class care, and diverse culinary experiences.  The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon & spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.  Ideally located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. For information, contact Diann McDonough at 772-877-9596.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

