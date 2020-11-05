Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company Celebrate the Pre-Opening of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a 107-unit, signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a truly spectacular community in its unique design, exceptional amenities and idyllic setting," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are thankful for an outstanding partnership with The St. Joe Company, and the opportunity to welcome the seniors of Santa Rosa Beach to their beautiful, new home."

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The 92,000 square foot luxury senior living community is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Santa Rosa Beach is widely recognized for its charm, Southern hospitality, and 26-mile stretch of white-sand beach along the Emerald Coast. Visitors and residents alike are drawn to its calm, turquoise waters, while the innovative neighborhood design and temperate climate offer year-round events with flourishing entertainment, dining and cultural attractions.

"It has been very rewarding to watch the final touches applied to this resort-style community as it nears completion," said Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO of The St. Joe Company. "We are excited to welcome founding residents in November and see Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach become a part of the community for many years to come."

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information can be found at www.joe.com. Information on the Company's current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

