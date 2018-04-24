Watercrest Senior Living Group and Titan Development Celebrate the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Columbia will be a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia will include a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Our Watercrest mission 'to welcome, to care, to serve' aligns with the culture and traditions of the historically established community of Columbia. We revere the importance of upholding family values, honoring our elders, and partnering within the community for growth and development," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "As Watercrest continues to expand, we are honored to provide the families and seniors in this community with exceptional amenities, innovative training, and world-class care."

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and extraordinary care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Their comprehensive memory care program is specifically designed to engage the senses, expand the mind, and enhance the emotions of residents. All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Specialists and programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, including Personal Life Silhouettes, multi-sensory enhancements, Memories in the Making, and music and memory programs.

At Watercrest Columbia, residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road in Columbia, the capital city of South Carolina offers residents an abundance of vibrant entertainment and dining venues, and a culturally rich heritage complete with historic sites and architectural beauty.

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. For information, visit www.titan-development.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities across the southeast. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com

