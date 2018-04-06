Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties Celebrate the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Naples will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 96 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The exceptional architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces in a peaceful setting. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. Watercrest Senior Living Group collaborated on the building design with D2 Architecture out of Dallas, and IDA out of Nashville.

"Naples is repeatedly recognized as one of the most beautiful and desirable locations in our country and Watercrest is thrilled to introduce innovative programming and exceptional care in an unparalleled senior living environment which mirrors the aesthetics and amenities that are true to the Naples community," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Ideally located at 9015 Belleaire Bay Drive, Watercrest Naples is just minutes from sandy white beaches, and casually elegant shopping, dining and cultural venues. The city offers nature lovers and sports enthusiasts unlimited opportunities to enjoy their favorite pastimes, while the grand architecture, friendly people, and pleasant year-round climate make Naples an extraordinary place to call home.

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and extraordinary care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Their comprehensive memory care program is specifically designed to engage the senses, expand the mind, and enhance the emotions of residents. All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners and programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, including personal life silhouettes, multi-sensory enhancements, Memories in the Making, and Music and Memory programs.

This project marks United Properties entrance into the Florida senior housing market as investor and co-developer with Watercrest Senior Living, the operator of the Watercrest Naples community. For information on United Properties, visit http://www.uproperties.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. With multiple senior living communities in development across the southeast, Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com.

