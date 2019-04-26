Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community

Ideally located at 4141 Desoto Rd, Watercrest Sarasota will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 72 independent living, 96 assisted living and 30 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Collaborating with forward-thinking partners such as United Properties further enhances our continued expansion in developing senior living communities of superior quality," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Watercrest Sarasota will offer seniors an exceptional and enriching lifestyle."

With multiple developments across the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, are poised to open more than a dozen senior living communities in the next few years. This is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and United Properties. Their first project, Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care is currently under construction and on schedule to welcome residents in late 2019.

Founded in 1916 and based in Minneapolis, United Properties has developed nearly 200 projects totaling more than 20 million square feet and nearly $1 billion over the last 30 years, including 17 senior housing communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver and Naples markets, with five more under development.

"This is our largest senior living investment to date," stated Mark Nelson, United Properties' Executive Vice President. "We are pleased to have such great partners working with us on this exciting project. You can't gather a better team than Watercrest, Walker, Bank of Montreal, and Dougherty."

United Properties provides market expertise for ground-up development, redevelopment and acquisitions of value-add and stable investments. The company invests in and develops office, industrial, retail, mixed-use and senior housing properties. For information, visit www.uproperties.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

