Watercrest Senior Living Group and Waypoint Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Newnan is a 92,000 square-foot, signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The innovative design of Watercrest Newnan includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Newnan offers the idyllic setting for a Watercrest community in its charm, culture and focus on community partnerships," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Honoring our seniors and their families with exceptional care, innovation and enrichment is a driving force in the growth of Watercrest and our commitment to those we serve."

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and extraordinary care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Their comprehensive memory care program is specifically designed to engage the senses, expand the mind, and enhance the emotions of residents. All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Specialists and programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, including Personal Life Silhouettes, multi-sensory enhancements, Memories in the Making, and Music and Memory programs.

Watercrest Newnan is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia. Just 40 miles southwest of Atlanta, the community is located east of Newnan Crossing and Interstate 85, providing residents easy access to shopping, restaurants, the Piedmont Newnan Hospital and the Southeastern Region Medical Center.

Waypoint Residential, LLC ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing. Waypoint acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student and senior housing properties throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.waypointresidential.com

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, market repositioning and advisory services. Partnering with a wide variety of stakeholders such as land owners, real estate developers, investors, financial institutions, and REITs, Watercrest Senior Living Group focuses on its core strengths, operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com

