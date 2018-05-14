Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall

Just ten months since groundbreaking, Williams Company construction has made significant progress on the 106,882 square-foot senior living community located at 1701 Ball Park Road in Kissimmee. Ideally located in the Osceola Corporate Center, the neighboring area offers plentiful retail and entertainment venues to offer seniors a diverse and enriching lifestyle.

Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care will feature 104 assisted living and 24 memory care apartments with gracious accommodations and upscale amenities in a thoughtfully planned senior living community. Operated by Watercrest Senior Living, the community offers exceptional associate training, diverse culinary experiences, and extraordinary service to residents and their families.

"We are privileged to unite with Providence One Partners in developing an exceptional senior living experience which positively impacts the Osceola community through our commitment to servant leadership, common unity and Platinum Standards," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Prospective residents are invited to discover the difference in care, amenities and lifestyle offered at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care by visiting the community sales office located at 1136 Cypress Glen Circle in Kissimmee. To schedule a tour, contact Jennifer Lopez at 407-900-2840 or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. For community information, visit www.sageparkseniorliving.com.

Watercrest Senior Living is committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of hometown needs through Common Unity Initiatives which inspire a sense of community. Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing state-of-the-art wellness programs, savory dining and world-class care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Specialists and their comprehensive programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, including personal life silhouettes, multi-sensory enhancements, Memories in the Making, and Music and Memory programs.

Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is co-owned by the real estate affiliates of Providence One and Watercrest Properties, LLC. This is the fourth senior living project for Providence One Partners, the developer of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. For more information, visit www.providence-one.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. With multiple senior living projects in development across the southeast, Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com.

