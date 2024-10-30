Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces the Development of Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Fredericksburg will offer 106 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace lounge, multiple dining options, theater, library, billiards, spacious courtyards with fountains and Watercrest's premier Spa W.

"We are thrilled to announce our further Southeastern expansion with a second Watercrest community in the state of Virginia," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "This partnership provides an opportunity to honor a greater number of seniors by establishing an exceptional Watercrest product in the esteemed community of Fredericksburg."

Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting exceptional standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities from South Florida to Virginia. Watercrest and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II also developed Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care which opened in May 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.

Construction is currently underway at Watercrest Fredericksburg, conveniently located at 4525 Spotsylvania Parkway. Fredericksburg is ideally situated between Richmond, Virginia and Washington D.C., boasting historical sites, hiking trails, art galleries, specialty retail shops and charming chef-owned restaurants and craft breweries. For community information, contact Watercrest Fredericksburg at 540-518-0843.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Harbert Management Corporation

HMC is an investment management firm focusing on alternative assets, with approximately $8.2 billion in Regulatory Assets under Management as of September 30, 2024. A privately owned firm founded in 1993, HMC serves foundations, endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. For additional information about HMC, visit www.harbert.net.

About Centric Development

Centric Development is a multistate real estate developer and general contractor with a proven track record of over 150 completed projects. Led by seasoned principals with experience in public and private real estate transactions, Centric Development leverages its expertise to deliver high quality, timely and value driven results.

For additional information about Centric, visit https://www.centricdevelopment.com/.

