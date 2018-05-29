Watercrest Senior Living Group announces the promotion of Christy Skinner to Vice President of Operations.

Skinner brings nearly twenty years of senior living experience to Watercrest, having served as an industry-leading executive director in independent living, assisted living and memory care in diverse markets. Skinner has most recently led the opening, development and operations of multiple Watercrest communities as Director of Operations, demonstrating her proficiency in leadership, team-building and operational strategies.

"Christy's significant impact is echoed in the sentiments of our residents, partners and our growing team of associates as she skillfully models, mentors and serves others," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We celebrate Christy's character and competence and are thankful for her commitment to elevating the reputation of Watercrest as an innovative leader in world-class senior living."

As Vice President of Operations, Skinner will continue to drive operational efficiencies and impactful training platforms to sustain the significant growth and expansion of the Watercrest brand and their related communities. Additionally, Skinner ensures Watercrest Platinum Standards are implemented and maintained in the startup of new communities across the southeast.

"There is no greater privilege than the opportunity to grow in leadership representing a company that honors our seniors and associates to the highest regard through Servant Leadership," says Christy Skinner, VP of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "I am humbled to step into this role with Watercrest to support our mission 'To Welcome, To Care, To Serve.' Our residents and associates deserve nothing but the best and I am committed to providing that service to them."

Watercrest associates answer a calling to serve seniors and their families every day. They are recognized for their achievements and empowered to share their vast experience with their peers. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest Senior Living Group develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

"Christy's drive to deliver outstanding results is matched only by her passion to serve our associates and residents and both are key components of her critical impact on our growth and expansion," says Joan Williams, Principal and CFO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities with exceptional amenities and world-class care.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, market repositioning and advisory services. Partnering with a wide variety of stakeholders, Watercrest Senior Living Group focuses on its core strengths, operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the development of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrest-senior-living-group-announces-the-promotion-of-christy-skinner-to-vice-president-of-operations-300655871.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestslg.com

