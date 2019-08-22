Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces the Promotion of Jessica Desjarlais to Family Office Manager

Jessica brings nearly ten years of customer service and healthcare related experience to Watercrest, including the completion of two associate degrees and her CNA certification. She first joined the Watercrest St. Lucie West team as concierge before being recruited to the family office in Vero Beach to advance her professional career. In addition to serving as Family Office Manager, Jessica is currently pursuing her bachelor's degree in healthcare management.

"It is so rare to find a company like Watercrest. I count my blessings each day to be part of this exceptional team who cares for their employees like family, and passionately serves seniors day in, and day out," says Desjarlais. "I will continue taking opportunities to learn and grow with Watercrest in order to achieve my goals of joining the operational team in the future."

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing an outstanding work environment, promoting associate growth and talent development, and championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

"Jessica is a true servant leader as she continuously sets a stellar example of professional and personal motivation, dedication and enthusiasm," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are blessed to have her talents in the family office and proud to support her path to success in the organization."

Jessica proudly wears her core value of 'determined' on her Watercrest badge as she is determined to not only meet expectations, but to exceed them. Having volunteered over 500 service hours service to organizations including The Alzheimer's Association and The Humane Society, Jessica models Watercrest's focus of servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service in both her personal and professional life.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestseniorliving.com

