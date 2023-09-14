Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces the Promotion of Johnita Jackson-Hannah to Vice President of Clinical Operations

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates the promotion of esteemed executive leader Johnita Jackson-Hannah to Vice President of Clinical Operations. The announcement comes on the cusp of her five year anniversary with the organization, having joined the Watercrest family in the fall of 2018 as a RN clinical specialist.

Watercrest Senior Living Group announces the promotion of esteemed executive leader Johnita Jackson-Hannah to the role of Vice-President of Clinical Operations.
"Johnita's leadership over the past five years has been an invaluable cornerstone to the success of our Watercrest organization," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "With a heart of gold and a commitment to servant leadership, she's a trusted mentor and advisor who uplifts us all."

After joining Watercrest in 2018, Jackson-Hannah quickly advanced into the role of Regional Clinical Director, successfully leading a rapidly growing number of clinical teams as Watercrest Senior Living expanded by nearly a dozen communities from Florida to Virginia.

"My years at Watercrest have brought joy, fulfillment and endless opportunities to learn, to grow, and to positively affect the direction of our organization thanks to the Watercrest platform of servant leadership," says Johnita Jackson-Hannah, Watercrest VP of Clinical Operations. "As servant leaders, we focus on promoting the God-given talents of our peers and ensuring that our seniors are served with the utmost care and respect. This is what makes Watercrest a unique workplace."

Jackson-Hannah's clinical expertise includes more than 30 years in the healthcare industry where she began as a medical assistant, earning her RN in 2009 and achieving career success as a regional mentor and the health and wellness director of a large assisted living community before joining the Watercrest family.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

