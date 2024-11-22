Watercrest Senior Living Group Boosts Engagement with a Company-Wide Costume Contest

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Watercrest Senior Living Group invited all of their associates, residents, family members and friends to immerse themselves in the Halloween spirit with a lively and competitive company-wide costume contest.

Associates from a dozen Watercrest senior living communities, from South Florida to Central Virginia, thoughtfully planned and organized themed costumes to encourage associate interaction and resident engagement. The contest submissions varied from an artistic and modern pumpkin-head music video to a full-video rendition of the hit tv show, "Let's Make a Deal."

Each community garnered votes on their Facebook page with massive audience participation. Over 5 days of voting, the Watercrest community pages received 20,000 engagements and 350 new followers. With hundreds of voters, the competition was fierce, and the first place team received over 950 votes. Watercrest proudly crowned Watercrest Winter Park as winner with big hair and big attitude in their Rockin' costume theme. Watercrest Myrtle Beach followed closely behind with their creatively executed 'Let's Make a Deal' submission; Watercrest Macon's Super-Heroes took third, with the artistic nod for execution to Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach's Pumpkin Head video in fourth.

"The energy, creativity and enthusiasm in this company-wide contest was truly inspiring," says Jessica Desjarlais, Watercrest Director of Associate Experience. "The residents and associates were joyfully engaged and the comments across Watercrest's social media pages were incredibly supportive of the Watercrest team and their exceptional service to residents."

Residents joined in on the festivities with community costume parties, trunk-or-treat events, and participation in the contest voting. The variety of Halloween themes were creative and invited residents' engagement in the process. Watercrest Richmond's team donned an impressive liking to The Addams Family, while Watercrest St. Lucie West humorously portrayed favorite foods and condiments, and the team at Market Street East Lake was Rocking to the 80's! Classic television and movies were a favorite theme as the Wizard of Oz, Hocus Pocus, Shrek and Gilligan's Island won many popular votes.

For a spectacular overview of the contest entrants and related Watercrest events, visit Watercrest on YouTube.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was created by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO with a vision to establish a purpose-driven senior living organization which uniquely celebrated the God-given talents of their employees to honor seniors and their families. Watercrest Senior Living Group encompasses all of the senior living communities operating under the Watercrest Senior Living umbrella, including Market Street Memory Care Residences and Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

