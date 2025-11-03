Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the Promotion of Award-Winning Executive Mentor Kim Haddon to Regional Director of Operations

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is thrilled to announce the promotion of their award-winning executive director and mentor Kim Haddon to the role of regional director of operations. As Watercrest continues to set the standard for world-class care and exceptional service for seniors, Haddon's expertise will strengthen operational efficiency and growth throughout Watercrest communities in the southeast.

Haddon joined the Watercrest family in 2021 as Executive Director of the newly constructed Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care community. Under Haddon's leadership, Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach achieved momentous success including 100% resident occupancy; 3-time U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living Community; Best of Santa Rosa Beach; and the Reputation Award by 800 for excellence in customer service performance.

"Kim is widely respected as a trusted leader who models accountability, cultivates talent, and leads with a mindset of growth and success," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Her value as regional director of operations serves to strengthen our cohesive team and maximize operational performance in our award-winning communities."

Haddon brings over twenty years of experience in the healthcare industry with leadership roles in culinary, programming, and mental health management; with more than a decade successfully serving as an executive director. Haddon was awarded the role of Watercrest Leadership Mentor in 2023 and spearheaded the growth of the Watercrest Associate Executive Director program, developing and training Watercrest associates for internal promotion to executive director roles.

"In the past five years, I've had the great honor of leading a collaborative team that served the seniors of our community with exceptional care, while also developing a platform of growth for our peers in the associate executive director program," says Kim Haddon, Watercrest's Regional Director of Operations. "I am inspired by the opportunity to continue this path of success on a broader scale to cultivate new leaders, and significantly impact the lives of our seniors and their families."

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

