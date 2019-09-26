Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates 100% Occupancy at Market Street Memory Care Residence in Viera, Florida

"Our greatest achievement is in the smiling faces of our residents, the encouraging words of our teammates, and the feeling we get when we walk through these doors each day," says Rosemarie Reid , Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera. "I am truly blessed to work with such an amazing team and wonderful company. Thanks to their hard work, dedication and support, we celebrate the success of filling our community and creating an exceptional environment for our memory care seniors."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is a 60-unit, upscale senior living community offering world-class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses.

Upon entering the elegant, yet charmingly comfortable Market Street community, the extraordinary central gathering space of Market Plaza is a sight to behold. A natural and realistic "outdoor" streetscape welcomes you with trees, flowers, and park benches encircled by detailed, active storefronts: a Bakery, Salon and Spa, Newsstand and Post Office, each caringly designed to stimulate the senses and encourage meaningful interaction for residents and guests.

Designed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street Memory Care Residences connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories. Each Market Street community features an inviting and purposeful design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, visual cueing and multiple social gathering places.

"Our team of associates at Market Street Viera have demonstrated excellence in servant leadership, dedication, and pride in their community," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Reaching 100% occupancy is a testament to their teamwork and ability to serve each and every resident, family member and associate with joy, compassion, and respect."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Market Street Memory Care Residences are currently located in Viera, Palm Coast, and East Lake, Florida. For information, visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

