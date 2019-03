Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest associates model servant leadership while inspiring a sense of community through their company-wide effort known as Common Unity initiatives. February's Acts of Kindness program is the first of several themed initiatives this year to engage residents and associates within their communities.

The Friendship Tea social at Watercrest Lake Nona earned rave reviews as residents invited each other to join them for treats, tea and conversation. The event not only offered mouth-watering desserts, but also an opportunity to encourage engagement and spark new friendships. Friends were then enthralled with an afternoon of ballroom dancing which proved greatly popular amongst residents. Both assisted living and memory care residents spent a day baking cake pops, attaching inspirational messages and delivering them to staff, family members, friends and the local fire department.

"Kindness is a universal language that people of all walks and stages of life understand. Providing residents with the opportunity to communicate from the heart through good deeds is an honor for our team. These small acts spark joy, establish purpose, and create magical moments for all involved," says Hollie Kemp, Chief Experience Officer for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Meanwhile, at Watercrest St. Lucie West, the assisted living residents caringly created Valentine's cards and assembled bags of chocolate to deliver to their friends in memory care, where many hugs and smiles were shared. One resident even wrote a heartfelt poem describing how much she loves where she lives and the special friendships she has made.

Watercrest is committed to positively influencing the needs of our hometowns and keeping our seniors connected in meaningful ways by driving Common Unity initiatives, such as February's Acts of Kindness. Residents, staff and community partners were overjoyed with the experience and are already looking forward to spring's 'Think Green' initiative.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

