Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates Rose Pietras, VP of Marketing on her Nine Year Employment Anniversary

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly celebrates the nine-year employment anniversary of Rose Pietras, Vice President of Marketing, guiding the marketing strategy of multiple brands of senior living communities developed, owned, and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group.

A dedicated leader, Pietras has served Watercrest Senior Living Group since their early beginnings in 2014, offering her support wherever the need arose. She joined Watercrest as the director of market development, expertly evaluating and qualifying markets for development opportunities and critically impacting the explosive growth of Watercrest into multiple markets throughout the southeast.

As vice president of marketing, Pietras utilizes her analytical skills and industry experience to achieve exemplary results in growth, census management and market strategy while overseeing business and marketing plans, competitive analysis, and event planning. Highly respected and loved by her team, Pietras models leadership by establishing a foundation of trust and commitment to community, residents, families and associates.

"In our ten years since creating Watercrest Senior Living Group, Rose has been a steadfast leader in her positivity and critical contributions to the growth of this organization," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "In every aspect of her role, Rose ensures the integrity of our message and that our Watercrest standards of excellence are consistently met in honoring and serving our seniors."

"Watercrest has provided me opportunities for career growth beyond expectation and fully aligned with my own values," says Pietras. "Built on cornerstones of trust, integrity, operational excellence, and a passion for serving seniors and those who care for them, our culture is one that I am proud to represent. The confidence that my contributions are valued and appreciated is truly rewarding, and I am honored to share in the Watercrest vision."

With over 20 years of senior living experience, Pietras demonstrates a clear understanding of the effects of impactful marketing and sales in relation to operations and sustained profitability. Her comprehensive industry knowledge, coupled with passion for serving seniors drove her to attain proficiency in assisted living administration, resident services, budget planning and procedure development.

"Rose has consistently supported the growth and expansion of Watercrest from the groundbreaking of our first community to the sixteen communities currently in operations or development throughout the Southeast," says Joan Williams, principal and CFO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are grateful for her dedication and service to each and every associate, resident, and industry partner she has impacted these past nine years."

As a certified Great Place to Work for five consecutive years, Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing an outstanding work environment, promoting associate growth and talent development, and championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

