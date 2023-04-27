Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the 8-Year Employment Anniversary of Jeremy Cairns, Vice President of Construction Management

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is proud to recognize the eight year employment anniversary of Jeremy Cairns, Vice President of Construction Management over all senior living communities operating under the Watercrest umbrella.

Cairns joined the Watercrest organization in 2015, just three years after its inception, and at the helm of the company's explosive growth throughout the southeastern United States. When Cairns stepped in as Construction Manager for Watercrest, the organization was developing their second senior living community located in Sebastian, Florida. Eight years later, Cairns has led the construction development of 17 Watercrest senior living communities from site development to certificate of occupancy.

"Jeremy has been the eyes and ears of the Watercrest vision, ensuring sound construction, exceptional aesthetics and adherence to timeline are held to the Watercrest standard in each and every senior living community developed by Watercrest," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Prior to joining the Watercrest family, Cairns spent seven years with the Shiel Sexton Company; his previous work includes residential, government and a wide variety of commercial development projects. As Vice President of Construction Management for Watercrest, he manages all aspects of construction and design including financial models, budgeting, contract scheduling and asset management, while coordinating with the Watercrest leadership team to ensure quality standards are upheld throughout the entire process. Cairns most recent project is the newly opened Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Richmond, Virginia.

"Watercrest has not only given me the opportunity for career growth and development, but the ability to utilize my skillset to create exceptional places for our seniors to call home, and that makes this organization truly unique," says Jeremy Cairns, Vice President of Construction Management for Watercrest.

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing an outstanding work environment, promoting associate growth and talent development, and championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group