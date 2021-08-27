Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the Advancement of James Brassard to Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care

Brassard joined the Watercrest family in 2019 as Director of Sales at Palm Bay Memory Care where he established strong relationships with the residents, families and associate team and quickly earned a promotion to Executive Director of the growing Palm Bay community. As Executive Director, Brassard ensured Watercrest Operation Standards, passed state inspections, and collaborated with directors and staff, while implementing programs that led the community to a 4.9 star rating.

Brassard possesses extensive expertise in senior living start-ups and turn-around communities. A recipient of the FALA Sales and Marketing Director of the Year, he has multi-site experience and excels in developing new communities and coaching struggling communities to successful outcomes. In his new role as Executive Director of Pelican Landing, Brassard will maintain the community's exceptional industry presence since being awarded 'Best Assisted Living Community' two years in a row by the Hometown News.

"When we prioritize the small things and focus on communication and a collaborative environment, we realize success in all aspects of our community," says James Brassard, Executive Director of Pelican Landing. "Pelican Landing is an outstanding senior living community and I'm looking forward to continuing this tradition of excellence."

Brassard is a combat veteran who served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. He received his MBA from Gulf Coast University and continues to serve his local community as a college professor. His passion for senior living is evident in both his professional career and personal life, having started a non-profit organization to raise money and awareness for individuals with dementia. Brassard is well-recognized in the senior living industry for serving the aging population with understanding and integrity.

Ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, Pelican Landing offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. The neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For information, call 772-581-0366 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

