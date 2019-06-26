Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the Promotion of Award-Winning Executive Director Kristen Dalrick to Regional Director of Operations

Dalrick joined Watercrest in late 2018 as executive director of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake and her impact was tremendous. In just six months under her leadership, the community doubled in occupancy, associate retention peaked at 95 percent, and team culture thrived as new leadership was promoted from within.

"Kristen radiates energy, excitement and enthusiasm, and naturally develops meaningful and genuine connections with those she serves," says Whitney Lane, Watercrest's Senior Vice President of Operations. "It is obvious how much she cares, and those unique qualities draw others to follow her as their leader. We are thrilled to see her utilizing her talents as a regional director in leading well-connected and high performing teams."

In 2017, Dalrick was honored with Argentum's 'Best of the Best' award for Executive Director of the Year, earning widespread industry recognition for her success as a collaborative mentor and leader.

"I have loved the spirit of family and teamwork from the moment I walked through the doors at Watercrest," says Kristen Dalrick, Watercrest's Regional Director of Operations. "We focus all of our energy as a company on our two most important assets: people and our unique product. It is an honor and true pleasure to serve seniors, families and associates here at Watercrest."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestseniorliving.com

