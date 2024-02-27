Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the Promotion of Jessica Desjarlais to Director of Associate Experience

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of esteemed associate Jessica Desjarlais to Director of Associate Experience, prioritizing a company-wide initiative to enhance the associate experience through advanced training, education and collaboration.

"This opportunity allows for meaningful interactions with associates on a wider scope to establish deeper relationships and to solidify the importance of what it means to be part of the Watercrest family," says Jessica Desjarlais, Watercrest Director of Associate Experience.

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of esteemed associate Jessica Desjarlais to Director of Associate Experience.
Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of esteemed associate Jessica Desjarlais to Director of Associate Experience.

Jessica joined the Watercrest family in early 2018 as a community concierge at Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care, setting her sights on advancement within the organization to the operational leadership team. With her Watercrest core value of 'determined' on her name badge, Jessica proved her talent, drive and commitment to excellence. In 2019, she joined the corporate office in Vero Beach as Family Office Manager, until 2021 when promoted to the role of Talent Acquisition Specialist. As Talent Acquisition Specialist she managed recruitment, community outreach, and coordination of new hires across all of Watercrest senior living communities.

In her newly created role as Director of Associate Experience, Jessica will transition associates from the new hire experience into a cohesive, integrated program of Watercrest associate training, development and recognition. 

"From day one, Jessica has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and commitment to her work earning copious accolades as a trusted advisor within our Watercrest Family," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are confident that her talent and servant leadership will continue to successfully impact the Watercrest family."

As a certified Great Place to Work for six consecutive years, Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing an outstanding work environment, promoting associate growth and talent development, and championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

