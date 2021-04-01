­Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the Promotion of Michelle Miller to Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care

Michelle joined the Watercrest family in 2019 as Assistant Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West, where she successfully supported community growth and established strong relationships with her team and resident families. During her leadership, Miller created a company-wide reputation for her enthusiasm, dedication, and embodiment of Watercrest's commitment 'to welcome, to care, to serve.'

"Michelle not only has years of nursing management and compliance experience, but she leads with a servant heart, always prioritizing her team and her community," says Angela Bowden, Regional Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "With her excellent team building skills and infectious personality, we are confident Michelle will lead Pelican Landing with great success."

Michelle brings 22 years of nursing experience to her role, as well as service in the U.S. Army where she spent four years in Military Intelligence as a Korean Linguist, Electronic Warfare Signal Interceptor Specialist. As Executive Director of Pelican Landing, Michelle will maintain the community's exceptional industry presence since being awarded 'Best Assisted Living Community' two years in a row by the Hometown News.

"Not since being in the military, have I felt the true camaraderie and family spirit that I feel at Watercrest," says Michelle Miller. "Watercrest allows us to get to the heart of what really matters, our people, and gives us the opportunity to be collaborators carrying out a larger mission and honoring the residents with the best care possible."

Ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, Pelican Landing offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. The neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For information, call 772-581-0366.

