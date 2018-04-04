Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive Director

Ryder has achieved significant success with Watercrest Senior Living Group, having most recently served as Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sebastian, Florida. With his impactful leadership, Ryder has developed cohesive and motivated team leaders, fiscally managed his community to attain net operating income, and achieved thriving occupancy levels. The highly satisfied residents, resident families and associates are evidence of the outstanding culture Ryder has created at Pelican Landing.

"I am forever grateful for the Watercrest team and the opportunities I have been given," says Dana Ryder, Senior Executive Director of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "My hope is to continue to provide outstanding service and revolutionize the senior living industry."

As a Licensed ALF Administrator and Nationally Certified Dementia Practitioner, Ryder brings 25 years of experience in the healthcare field with over 20 years of leadership expertise in management, sales, community relations and business development with a proven record of census growth.

Ryder was recently honored with the Watercrest Servant Leadership Award which recognizes a team member who exemplifies the Watercrest mission 'to welcome, to care, to serve,' by championing a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as a trusted advisor.

"It is a privilege and honor to work alongside Dana. He is highly engaged in his community, well respected by his peers, and results-driven. His passion and conviction to the Watercrest mission will undoubtedly lead his team to surpass expectations and provide exceptional care to our residents each and every day," says Christy Skinner, Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest associates answer a calling to serve seniors and their families every day. They are recognized for their achievements and empowered to share their vast experience with their peers. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest Senior Living Group develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners and programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, tailored to individual resident preferences. Watercrest Lake Nona is a signature Watercrest product, offering luxury apartments with resort-style service, world-class care and scenic views.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For community information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.sageparkseniorliving.com

