Watercrest Senior Living Group Elevates Culinary Experiences Welcoming Julio Trejo as National Director of Culinary

Trejo brings over 25 years of experience in the hospitality and senior living industries, having served some of the nation's largest senior living operators. As a corporate chef and regional dining specialist he directly implemented and supervised culinary operations for 42 communities in 9 states, while consistently exceeding expectations for nutrition and taste.

In his new role at Watercrest, Trejo will utilize his expertise to implement innovative culinary programs, advanced associate training, and world-class customer service to provide residents with a refined dining experience aligned with Watercrest's Platinum Standards.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training.

"The leadership team at Watercrest is genuinely interested in taking care of their associates and making them better today than they were yesterday," says Julio Trejo, Watercrest's National Director of Culinary. "With this shared vision, I challenge myself and my team to never stop learning and to improve every single day."

Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, innovative programming and exceptional amenities. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare in a resort-style environment.

"Watercrest exists to serve and enrich the lives of seniors, and the culinary experience is a critical element to encourage interaction, enliven the senses, and provide balanced nutrition in a way that sparks joy and excitement for our residents and families," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Julio is a talented chef and passionate servant leader who models honesty, respect, and a positive attitude and we are thrilled to welcome him to our executive leadership team."

Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest Senior Living Group develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

A certified Great Place to work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities. With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group