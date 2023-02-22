Watercrest Senior Living Group Fortifies Executive Leadership Team Announcing Shelley Beville as Regional Director of Clinical Operations

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is pleased to announce the addition of Shelley Beville to their executive leadership team as Regional Director of Clinical Operations (RDCO). Beville joins fellow RDCO Johnita Jackson ensuring Watercrest's standards of exceptional care, proficient operations and advanced associate training are met by the clinical teams in all Watercrest senior living communities.

Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates the addition of Shelley Beville as Regional Director of Clinical Operations.

Beville brings over 33 years of experience in health care with the majority of time dedicated to the senior living industry. She most recently served as RDCO for a large senior living provider and previously held roles as an Executive Director, Assisted Living Manager and Nurse Care Manager.

"Shelley exudes warmth and compassion while demonstrating expertise in her field of clinical operations," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Her skillset and leadership capabilities build cohesive teams and exemplary clinical departments resulting in excellence in standards of care for our seniors."

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and extraordinary care, all tailored to individual resident preferences which honor seniors and promote a diverse, enriching lifestyle.

"I'm thankful to be part of an organization like Watercrest that honors individual talents and models servant leadership, teamwork and mentoring in order to serve our seniors with excellence," says Beville, Watercrest Regional Director of Clinical Operations. "I believe that we thrive by generously sharing with others the blessings bestowed upon us; we make of life what we give."

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group