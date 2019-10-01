Watercrest Senior Living Group Fortifies Leadership Talent Welcoming Carlos Keith as Sales Specialist

With 15 groundbreakings in under five years, Watercrest is poised to open a dozen new communities in the next few years. Watercrest has significantly expanded their executive leadership in the past year to support growth, including the addition of Carlos Keith and Laurie Venden in Sales Specialist roles.

As Sales Specialist, Keith utilizes twenty years of multi-faceted expertise in sales and marketing strategy to support the communities' sales efforts, to assist with coaching and onboarding new community relations directors, and to prepare new community sales offices to ensure successful openings.

Keith joined the senior living industry ten years ago with a background in banking and pharmaceuticals. He has successfully developed high performance teams while serving in all aspects of senior living: independent, assisted, memory care, continuous care retirement centers, and skilled nursing communities.

"Service is the language the deaf can hear and the blind can see," says Keith. "Residents always remember how they were treated and how you made them feel. Joining the Watercrest family allows me to serve our seniors with excellence in an organization who models and celebrates servant leadership."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"Carlos is a blessing to our organization. He leads with passion, enthusiasm, and an inherent ability to connect residents, associates and family members by developing trust through thoughtful engagement," says Whitney Lane, Senior Vice President of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and extraordinary care, all tailored to individual resident preferences which honor seniors and promote a diverse, enriching lifestyle.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

