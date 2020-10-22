Watercrest Senior Living Group Honors Veterans with $50,000 Scholarship Grant to Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care

"As the proud grandson of my hero, Colonel Joseph Ewing, it is a distinct honor to recognize our veterans for their service and sacrifice," says Marc Vorkapich , Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "It is our pleasure to grant these scholarships and give back to those who have given so much for our country and our freedom."

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a signature Watercrest product offering 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service, world-class care, and diverse culinary experiences. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon & spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

"Our team is thrilled at this opportunity to show appreciation to our veterans, to welcome them to our beautiful community, and serve them with the utmost care and respect they deserve," says Bobi Kruemberg, Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West.

Ideally located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. For information about the Watercrest Veteran Scholarship Program, please contact Diann McDonough, Community Relations Director at 772-877-9596.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

