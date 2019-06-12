Watercrest Senior Living Group Partners with Live Living Network to Make Lifelong Learning a Reality for Seniors

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, the Live Living Network is dedicated to bringing older adults the best in live, interactive educational and entertainment programming from exceptional presenters and organizations, such as museums, art institutes, and countless cultural, historic and artistic venues.

"As innovators in senior enrichment programming, Live Living Network is thrilled to partner with Watercrest Senior Living. It is such a pleasure to work with a group that shares our values and vision of how technology enables seniors to lead richer, fuller lives," says Jay Meyer, Chief Operating Officer.

Watercrest Chief Experience Officer, Hollie Kemp, is a nationally acclaimed, award-winning memory care programmer spearheading the partnership with Live Living Network. This collaboration furthers Watercrest's focus on providing exceptional care and surpassing the standard expectations of senior living by implementing innovative programming and advancements across the organization.

The importance of social interaction and engagement in cultural activities is well-documented in promoting positive health and well-being in older adults. Traveling to off-site locations may add complexity and limit the range of subject-matter available to residents; or could even discourage or exclude certain residents from participating in an event. With Live Living Network's live-streaming, virtual programs, physical proximity is no longer relevant to engagement.

"As part of the Watercrest Live Exhilarated program, we are committed to being adventurous and curious with our residents. The Live Living Network provides our team and residents with access to engaging, live, interactive programs that help us explore some of our nation's most interesting and historical places. We are thrilled to partner with Jay and his team to improve the lives of the seniors we serve through engagement," says Hollie Kemp, Chief Experience Officer for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

For information on live, interactive educational and entertainment programming, visit the Live Living Network

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.

