Watercrest Senior Living Group Prepares to Welcome Residents to Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Newnan is a 92,000 square-foot, signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The innovative design of Watercrest Newnan includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"As new Watercrest communities develop throughout the southeast, our team is energized by the opportunity to cultivate partnerships and fully embrace our ability to serve seniors, families and associates in beautiful communities like Watercrest Newnan," says Whitney Lane, Watercrest's Senior Vice President of Operations.

Watercrest Newnan is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. Until project completion, future residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the sales office at 1053-A Bullsboro Drive in Newnan Crossing. To schedule an evening or weekend appointment, contact Amy West, Community Relations Director, or Leisa Cawthon, Executive Director at 770-637-2207 or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Newnan is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Waypoint Residential. Their second project, Watercrest Fort Mill is currently under construction in Fort Mill, SC and scheduled to welcome residents in early 2020.

Waypoint Residential, LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing. Waypoint acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student and senior housing properties throughout the United States. Visit www.waypointresidential.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group