Watercrest Senior Living Group Promotes Culinary Excellence Announcing Sheila Fioretti as Dining Services Specialist

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is pleased to announce Sheila Fioretti transitioning into a newly created role as Dining Services Specialist. Fioretti will lead an enhanced culinary program elevating dining experiences in each senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Fioretti joined the Watercrest family as Executive Chef of their largest Watercrest campus, overseeing all aspects of culinary management for independent living, assisted living and memory care dining. In her new role, she will continue the advancement of Watercrest's refined dining experiences including healthy and diverse options, advanced associate training and world-class customer service.

"Sheila is a strong mentor and collaborator in leading our culinary teams to approach dining as an opportunity to encourage interaction, enliven the senses and provide balanced nutrition for our residents in a way that sparks joy and enthusiasm," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

With a Culinary Arts degree from Le Cordon Bleu School of Culinary Arts and more than thirty years of experience in the hospitality and dining industry, Fioretti brings extensive knowledge and skill to the Watercrest organization. Her culinary career has spanned acute care hospitals, long term rehabilitation units, catering and high-end restaurants, with the majority of her time spent in senior living communities.

"I'm thrilled to be part of an organization like Watercrest which embraces the creativity and innovation opportunities in the culinary industry," says Fioretti. "Our seniors deserve the absolute best and we have a talented team of Executive Chefs delivering top-notch culinary experiences to our Watercrest residents each and every day."

At Watercrest Senior Living Communities, residents delight in Signature Culinary Offerings, such as the old-world artisan flare of flatbreads, the traditional comforts of Sunday Brunch, specialty wines at the wine bistro, and the colorful selections of Mediterranean dishes of the MIND and DASH diets. Whether dining al fresco by the pool, fireside in the W room, or in the luxurious private dining room, residents experience the freshest, seasonal ingredients of local and international fare.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

