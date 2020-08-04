Watercrest Senior Living Group Proudly Announces the Opening of Watercrest Fort Mill - Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The innovative design of the community includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Thanks to our collaborative partnerships with Waypoint Residential and Shiel Sexton, we are thrilled to announce the opening of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We look forward to welcoming new associates, developing long-lasting relationships within the community, and serving our future residents with spectacular service and individualized care."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land is ideally situated at 8154 English Clover Lane, in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. It is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and Waypoint Residential. Their first project, Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care recently opened in Newnan, Georgia. For reservations and community information, please contact Executive Director, Joy Patterson at 803-590-7005.

Waypoint Residential, LLC ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in rental housing. Waypoint acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student and senior housing properties throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.waypointresidential.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

