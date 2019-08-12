Watercrest Senior Living Group Raises Awareness of the Alzheimer's Association's Global Initiative: The Longest Day

At Watercrest, Common Unity initiatives inspire a sense of community at each location, while fulfilling needs in their hometowns and supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways. As part of a themed series of Common Unity initiatives, residents and associates spent months in fundraising and preparation for their events on 'The Longest Day.'

Through the efforts of numerous associates, residents and community participants, Watercrest raised over $4,000 in donations to various chapters of the Alzheimer's Association to provide funds for their care, support and research efforts.

"Our Watercrest team collaborated wholeheartedly to raise awareness of The Longest Day and support the Alzheimer's Association in their heroic efforts to eliminate Alzheimer's disease," says Hollie Kemp, Watercrest's Chief Experience Officer. "We are grateful to implement our Common Unity initiatives to better our community and those who are a part of it."

At Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast, the team successfully organized a Longest Day Barbeque complete with live entertainment, games, and a delicious feast. With a combination of online donations and popular raffle items, Market Street Palm Coast proudly raised $500 to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Painting with a Purpose at Market Street Memory Care East Lake gave residents a creative use for kitchen utensils! Local artist, Shawn Dell Joyce, led an art class using spatulas to create sailboat paintings. With paint, wine and appetizers, the day's event resulted in nearly $600 collected for the Gulf Coast Alzheimer's Association.

A classic car show at Market Street Memory Care Viera drew dozens of supporters for The Longest Day. The beautiful line-up of automobiles sparked conversations while participants enjoyed a cook-out and exciting auction with a wide variety of prizes.

Watercrest St. Lucie West raised the stakes, collecting $800 at their Casino Benefit Party! Professional dealers kept the crowds enthralled with blackjack, poker, roulette, and craps tables, while guests sipped cosmopolitans and enjoyed the entertainment by 'Marilyn Monroe.'

Watercrest is committed to positively influencing the needs of our hometowns and keeping our seniors connected in meaningful ways by driving Common Unity initiatives. Residents, staff and community partners were grateful to participate in the Longest Day initiative to honor individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia related illness.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group