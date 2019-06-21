Watercrest Senior Living Group Strengthens Memory Care Programming Promoting Sheena Jeffries to Engagement Specialist

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of Sheena Jeffries to the executive leadership team in a newly created role as engagement specialist. Sheena joined Watercrest Senior Living Group in 2016 as a community memory care director, forming close relationships with her residents and families while strongly implementing Watercrest's Platinum Standards of care.

In her new role as engagement specialist, Sheena serves as a coach to Watercrest's memory care and programming teams, providing hands-on support and training. Additionally, Sheena acts as an implementation expert in Watercrest's new programming initiatives: Illuminate® and Live Exhilarated®.

Illuminate®, Watercrest's premier memory care program, centers on defining residents by their life story, not their cognitive changes, by creating a memory care setting where residents feel like family. The new program emphasizes many aspects of resident wellness, such as physical fitness, culinary, arts, spirituality, sensory touch, horticulture and floral design.

Having recently celebrated their 14th groundbreaking in just over four years, Watercrest is poised to open a dozen new communities in the next few years, in which Sheena's support will be instrumental.

"Sheena has the heart of a coach and the creativity of a fine artist," says Hollie Kemp, chief experience officer for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "She is a passionate advocate, memory care champion, and an expert on active engagement and aging. We are thrilled to have her join our executive leadership team."

Sheena is a trained therapeutic recreation specialist focused on adaptive methods and technology to improve the quality of life for individuals with Alzheimer's and dementia. Under the guidance of a renowned NIH researcher, Sheena led trial and analysis programs for Montessori Methods within dementia care. On the Dementia Excellence Committee, she acted as employee advisor and dementia educator for senior care communities and was featured in the 2010 Future Age Magazine for her "Learn and Create" fine arts program for individuals with memory impairment.

"I am so fortunate to work with a team full of brilliant minds and caring hearts. I hope to serve in a way that inspires excellence, curiosity, attention to detail and innovation that set extraordinary standards of care," says Jeffries. "I have a passion for building lifestyles and creating opportunities focused on our resident's abilities rather than their limitations; my greatest hope is to make that passion infectious."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

